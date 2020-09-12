Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Nike by 14.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,101,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $173,852,000 after purchasing an additional 258,577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 26.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $130,860,000 after acquiring an additional 326,628 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth about $782,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Nike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.00. 8,559,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,949. The firm has a market cap of $179.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average of $94.39. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $119.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.16.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

