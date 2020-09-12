Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Nike by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Nike by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $2,531,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.16.

NYSE:NKE traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,559,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average is $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $179.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.