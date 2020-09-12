Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.32.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 113.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

