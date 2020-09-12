Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.59.
Shares of NOK opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.32.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 113.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.