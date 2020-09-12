Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Shares Down 0.2%

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGRUF)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 48 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.8 billion and approximately 8.4 million square feet of leasable space.

