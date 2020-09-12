Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NWBI. B. Riley initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 57,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

