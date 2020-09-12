Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 1.7% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 17.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $4,382,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NYSE NVS traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $89.88. 1,860,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average of $85.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $202.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.45. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

