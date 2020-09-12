Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (JDD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:JDD opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $11.26.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

