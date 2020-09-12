Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of JFR stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

