Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (JRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

