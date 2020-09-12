Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE JGH opened at $14.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

