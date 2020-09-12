Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE JGH opened at $14.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Dividend History for Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit