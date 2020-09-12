Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (JPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by 8.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

