NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the semiconductor provider on Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $124.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,782.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.37. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

