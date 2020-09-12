NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLQT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. NYSE:SLQT has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -139.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.36.

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that NYSE:SLQT will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

