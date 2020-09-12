Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Research Coverage Started at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.63.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.