One Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,604,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.73 and a 200 day moving average of $189.07. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $219.48. The company has a market capitalization of $161.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

