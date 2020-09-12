One Capital Management LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $189,477.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,674.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,933 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $158.59. The company had a trading volume of 854,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.03 and a 200-day moving average of $136.60. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $165.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.38.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.