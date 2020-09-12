One Capital Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,431. The firm has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

