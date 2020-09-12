One Capital Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 578.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 423,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 9.1% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.47.

BDX traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $235.78. 1,171,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.45 and its 200-day moving average is $247.84.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

