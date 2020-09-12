One Capital Management LLC Sells 2,394 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,881 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751,614 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239,160 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 746.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $564,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726,907 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $506,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,639 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.15. 4,841,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,378,094. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a PEG ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.