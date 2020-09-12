Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank of America to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.61.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders have bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $487,569,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,740,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $262,381,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164,156 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

