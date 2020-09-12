Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Barclays

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $61.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $55,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,992,312,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,868,789 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 61,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,888,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $214,893,000 after purchasing an additional 162,661 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,563,935 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $196,925,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $666,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

