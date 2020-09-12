Orbs (ORBS) Tops One Day Volume of $444,386.00

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $34.78 million and approximately $444,386.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00119079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00266579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.37 or 0.01601199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00202833 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,196,282,525 tokens. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit, Bittrex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

