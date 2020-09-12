O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $550.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $508.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a hold rating for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $452.60.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $474.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $464.68 and a 200-day moving average of $404.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,942,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $799,965.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,298,608. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

