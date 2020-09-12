OTCMKTS:SILEF (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Shares Down 5.9%

OTCMKTS:SILEF (OTCMKTS:SILEF)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 1,209,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 347,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36.

OTCMKTS:SILEF Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SILEF)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

