Over The Wire Holdings Ltd (OTW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on October 15th

Over The Wire Holdings Ltd (ASX:OTW) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Over The Wire’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$2.99 and its 200-day moving average is A$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Over The Wire

Over the Wire Holdings Limited provides data network and Internet, voice, and data center co-location, and cloud and managed services for corporate clients in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Internet connectivity services to enable Internet services, video conferencing, Software as a Service applications, and online collaboration for various businesses.

