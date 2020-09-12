OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Trading 0.3% Higher

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.63. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

