Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. AXA boosted its position in Baxter International by 11.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 264,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,988 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 204,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Baxter International by 22.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 645,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,368,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,939. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average of $85.43.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,500,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,740 shares of company stock worth $7,560,833. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

