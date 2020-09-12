PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share by the biotechnology company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from PDL BioPharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

NASDAQ PDLI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,724. PDL BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $379.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that PDL BioPharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDLI. ValuEngine cut PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised PDL BioPharma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

