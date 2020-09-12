Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PTON. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Peloton stock opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. Peloton has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $98.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $2,994,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,209 shares of company stock worth $7,912,083 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after buying an additional 13,043,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185,667 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Peloton by 478.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,218 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Peloton by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Peloton by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

