Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $59.75

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $50.00 to $59.75 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. cut Penn National Gaming from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.52.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.84.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,434.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,098 shares of company stock worth $9,108,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 106,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after acquiring an additional 650,627 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,736,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 367,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.