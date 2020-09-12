PennyMac Financial Services’ (PFSI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $63,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 486,844 shares of company stock worth $22,696,050. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,167,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.