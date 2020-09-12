PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.19.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE PMT opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.05.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 46.31%. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.