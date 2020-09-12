Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-2.8 billion.Pentair also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

NYSE PNR opened at $43.71 on Friday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pentair from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.