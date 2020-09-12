Phoenician Capital LLC Acquires 40,000 Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Phoenician Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Cimpress comprises 3.7% of Phoenician Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Phoenician Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cimpress worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMPR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 47.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter valued at about $749,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 45.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMPR. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $260,688.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,241. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.81. The stock had a trading volume of 185,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,278. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.22. Cimpress NV has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.38). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress NV will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

