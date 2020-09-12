Phoenician Capital LLC Makes New Investment in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Phoenician Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,744,000. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises approximately 33.2% of Phoenician Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Phoenician Capital LLC owned 0.06% of IAC/InterActiveCorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $92.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.05.

IAC stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,664. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $137.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.71.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp bought 2,912,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $51,639,529.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,227,043.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $377,679.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

