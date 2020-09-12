Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) Shares Sold by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) by 46.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 491,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 432,749 shares during the quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Phoenix New Media were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 4.7% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,228,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 234,738 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 20.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 30,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 46.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 33,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 252.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

FENG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 94,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,832. Phoenix New Media Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 57.96% and a return on equity of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $44.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Phoenix New Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

