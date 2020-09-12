Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Shares Down 1.7%

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 1,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33.

Photon Control Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POCEF)

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers fiber optic temperature probes that measure temperature in harsh environments. It also provides single channel and multi-channel temperature sensing products.

