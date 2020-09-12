Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $119.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PXD. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.36.

PXD opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

