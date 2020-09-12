Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Trading Up 2.6%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) shares were up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

