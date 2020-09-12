PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will report $3.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.98 billion and the lowest is $3.97 billion. PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $16.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $16.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.79 billion to $16.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,932,000 after acquiring an additional 627,213 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,045,000 after acquiring an additional 605,005 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 805.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,445,000 after acquiring an additional 519,529 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 42,415.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 489,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,788,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,205,000 after acquiring an additional 406,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.75. 1,631,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.01. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.26.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

