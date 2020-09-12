PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.19. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.16-2.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.89.

PNM stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

