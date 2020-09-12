Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Trading Down 2.4%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.66. 450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBKOF)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.