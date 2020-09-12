PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,208,000 after acquiring an additional 990,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PPL by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,234,000 after buying an additional 2,631,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PPL by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,499,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,592,000 after buying an additional 700,062 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in PPL by 27.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,135,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551,569 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,986,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,135,000 after buying an additional 741,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.53. 3,840,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

