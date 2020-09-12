Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 743 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.08.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,738. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.00 and its 200 day moving average is $142.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

