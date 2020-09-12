Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,927 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,309 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 102.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,300,669 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $539,401,000 after buying an additional 94,393 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,647 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,604,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

