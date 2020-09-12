Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report $277.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.20 million and the highest is $281.35 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $184.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PB. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 70,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,252,000 after buying an additional 46,314 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 645.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 36,016 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PB stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.94. 381,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.