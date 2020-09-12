Prudential (LON:PRU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,532 ($20.02) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRU. HSBC set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.08) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,455 ($19.01) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,619 ($21.16) to GBX 1,626 ($21.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,408.93 ($18.41).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,177 ($15.38) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion and a PE ratio of 217.69. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,536.50 ($20.08). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,193.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 462.96%.

In other news, insider Shriti Vadera purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,201 ($15.69) per share, for a total transaction of £528,440 ($690,500.46). Also, insider Philip Remnant purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80) per share, for a total transaction of £12,860 ($16,803.87). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 45,046 shares of company stock worth $54,185,641.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

