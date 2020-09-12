PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current account, savings, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of residential houses, apartments, flats, shop/shop houses, rest houses, and lots/land ripe in real estate construction, as well as for construction/renovation, refinancing, and take over; credit facilities without collateral; credit facilities for the purchase of motor vehicle wheels; loans to the company's deposit, savings, and current account holders; and revolving loans, working capital loans, and medium or long term loans to businesses.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.