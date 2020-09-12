Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 14,493 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Target worth $36,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 211.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,335,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.40 and a 200 day moving average of $118.54. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $156.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,487 shares of company stock valued at $17,714,694. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

