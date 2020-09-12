Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 3,899 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $37,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 155,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 174,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,396,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,978,000 after acquiring an additional 573,185 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.64. 3,816,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

